Microsoft's SwiftKey for iOS is back from the grave

About two months ago, Microsoft revealed its plans to kill SwiftKey for iOS in early October 2022. The company never explained why it had decided to pull the plug on the project, leaving fans scratching their heads in frustration. However, SwiftKey for iOS has not spent much time in the grave—after a little more than one month, Microsoft is making a sudden U-turn to bring SwiftKey back to life.

Pedram Rezaei (@pedram_re), Microsoft Maps & Local Services Division CTO, revealed on their Twitter account that the company decided to restore SwiftKey for iOS "with popular demand." Moreover, the company is now "investing heavily in the keyboard," and users can stay tuned for exciting future changes.

With popular demand, we are bringing #SwiftKey is coming back to iOS. — Pedram Rezaei (@pedram_re) November 18, 2022

There are no further details on what that "heavy investing" means, so we can only guess what Microsoft plans to do with its resurrected AI keyboard for iOS and Android. Microsoft's representatives promise some "very exciting" changes.

SwiftKey became part of Microsoft in 2016 when the software giant bought the company for $250 million. SwiftKey for iOS spent last year with zero updates, but now, with the project back in the App Store, you can expect it to start receiving frequent updates with new features and improvements.

You can download SwiftKey for iOS from the App Store, and the Android version is available from the Google Play Store.