Latest Windows 11 build 22623.1028 (KB5021866) fixes many, many Taskbar issues

Today, Microsoft has released an update with two new builds 22621.1028 and 22623.1028 (KB5021866). The company writes in its blog post:
Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1028 and Build 22623.1028 (KB5021866) to the Beta Channel.
Build 22623.1028= New features rolling out.
Build 22621.1028 = New features off by default.
Here is the full list of changes and improvements, as well as bug fixes in the new Beta builds:
Fixes in Build 22623.1028
[General]
- Made another fix to address explorer.exe crashing repeatedly in safe mode.
[Taskbar & System Tray]
- Fixed an issue where, with the system tray design updates, auto-hiding the taskbar would stop working after you had interacted with the hidden icons flyout.
- Made a small refinement for tablet-optimized taskbar users to make it a bit easier to expand the taskbar without invoking the Start menu.
- Fixed an issue which could lead to the taskbar jump lists and preview thumbnails not appearing in the correct position for Insiders with 2-in-1 PCs.
- Improved the transition animation when switching between collapsed and expanded views of the tablet-optimized taskbar.
- The tablet-optimized taskbar should collapse more reliably now after launching an app from the Start menu.
- Fixed an explorer.exe crash when using Alt + F4 with the show hidden icons flyout in the system tray open.
- Updated the battery icon’s tooltip to let you know if your device is charging slowly.
- Fixed an issue causing the top half of the media controls in Quick Settings to be missing sometimes.
- Fixed a GDI handle leak in recent builds related to receiving certain types of notifications. This could cause UI issues or explorer.exe crashes for Insiders who receive a lot of notifications.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the NVIDIA icon in the system tray to show empty notifications.
[Search]
- Fixed an issue causing search to not work in the previous flight for Insiders with Arm64 PCs.
[Settings]
- Fixed an issue where the sleep recommendation on the Energy Recommendations page and Battery & Power page were sometimes inconsistent.
[Task Manager]
- Task Manager colors in light and dark should display correctly now for people with their mode set to Custom.
Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1028 & Build 22623.1028
- We fixed an issue that affected some games and applications. This issue was related to GPU performance debugging features. This lowered the expected game performance.
Known issues
[General]
- Based on incoming feedback rates with the latest updates, we’re removing audio issues from the known issues list. We’ll continue to monitor feedback in this space – if you’re experiencing issues, please follow these steps for filing actionable feedback for audio issues.
[Taskbar & System Tray]
- The taskbar takes longer than expected to transition to the touch-optimized version when switching between desktop posture and tablet posture.
[Task Manager]
- [NEW] When using the search box at the top of Task Manager, Task Manager may become unresponsive.
- Filtering by publisher name does not match correctly on the Processes page.
- Some services may not show in the Services page after filtering is applied.
- If a new process is starting while a filter is set, then that process may appear for a split second in the filtered list.
- Some dialogs may not render in the correct theme when applied from Task Manager Settings page.
- The data content area of the Processes page may flash once when theme changes are applied in the Task Manager Settings page.
- The Startup apps page in Task manager does not list any apps for some Insiders. If you are impacted, please use Settings > Apps > Startup for the time being.
You can find the official blog post here.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement