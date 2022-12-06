How to pause Live TV on a Roku TV

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

Roku's a very popular type of TV, they are cheap, easy to operate, and offer a decent picture for the price. But did you know it also allows you to pause live TV? All you need is a 16GB ( or larger flash drive).

Make sure that the flash drive that you decide to use has nothing of value on it, as the TV will be formatting the drive.

Here's how to set it up

Open "Live TV"

Plug the flash drive into the side of your TV into the USB port

Select "Set up Live TV Pause"

Select "Continue"

Type in the code listed at the bottom of the onscreen keypad and select"Ok"

Wait for it to finish formatting your flash drive and you are finished!

You can now pause live TV for up to 80 minutes! After 80 mins, it will start playing from the point at which you paused it. Once you change the channel the buffer is cleared, and you can pause live TV again.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!