Latest Xbox Insider Alpha Ring build adds Discord Voice improvements and more

Microsoft has released a new build (2305.230410-2200) for members of the Xbox Insider program in the Alpha ring. It contains a number of new features and improvements, including a way for users to identify others in Discord Voice by their Xbox gamertags, and more.

The full changelog is below:

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Alpha users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. Controllers A new version of the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware containing various bug fixes is available starting today. Discord Voice When chatting in Discord Voice on your Xbox, you can now see the Gamertags of other Discord users who have linked Xbox accounts. This will make it easier to add each other as Xbox friends and send each other Xbox game invites. Note : Your Gamertag will only be visible to other Discord users if your Discord settings allow it. To view or change this setting, open the Discord app, and go to User Settings > Connections > Xbox > “Display on profile”. Setting this to “on” will show your Gamertag to other Discord users. Setting it to “off” will hide your Gamertag.

Language & Location – Input You can now choose specific keyboard layouts for physical Japanese, Chinese, and Korean keyboards. For example, you can choose between the 106/109 keyboard layouts for Japanese or the 101/102 English keyboard layout. Rewards Beginning today, rewards are easier to find! Game Pass quests in your profile are moving from the Gaming tab to its own Rewards tab. You can also jump to them quickly by pressing the Xbox button to open the guide, choose Profile & system, select your profile, then choose My rewards. Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Audio Fixed an issue where Dolby Atmos audio could have heavy rear channel bias when watching some streaming content. My Games & Apps Fixed an issue installing or launching some titles with error 0x87e1000c. Parties & Chats Fixes to address an unexpected semi-transparent background that would appear above the virtual keyboard in some situations. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

Known Issues We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Audio We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option. Select the category “Console experiences” then “Console Audio Output Issues” and include the following information: When did the issue start? After a console update, reboot, resume, etc. Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup look like? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.

My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. TV/Display Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating. Note : If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of you TV/Display in the description. Workaround : Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.



You can check out the full Xbox News blog post about the update here.