Remember Microsoft's Outlook Lite app? It will soon let you send SMS and more

Microsoft's Outlook Lite app made its debut on Google Play Store last year to cater to users that utilize the email client on budget devices. It was designed to bring the main features of the original Outlook app to a lightweight app. While it does what it was set out to do very well, Microsoft hasn't introduced anything major since its launch. This is set to change in the next few months.

Microsoft is working on two major features for the Outlook Lite app. The lightweight Outlook app will allow users to use it as an SMS app. You will be able to send and receive text messages in the app, replacing your current default SMS app. However, Microsoft is working on this capability with users in India in mind. The functionality will be limited to that geographical area only.

The other new functionality Outlook Lite will bring to its users is Vernacular Voice Compose. This means users will be able to compose their emails in nine supported Indian languages using their voice. Not only that, but Outlook Lite users will also be able to translate their emails into another language before tapping the send button. However, Microsoft has not mentioned what these supported languages are yet.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, the Vernacular Voice Compose functionality will be available to all Outlook Lite users in India next month, in May. On the other hand, the new SMS experience will be available in July this year. But these launch timelines may change as they are tentative.

