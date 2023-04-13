Latest Xbox Insider Alpha Skip Ahead Ring build includes improvements for captures and more

Microsoft has released a new build (2308.230410-2000) for members of the Xbox Insider Alpha Skip Ahead ring. It includes a few new improvements, including a way to see the total number of captures, and more. Here is the changelog:

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. Captures The manage page now shows the total number of captures on the service in addition to the number selected. Choosing “Select all” and then performing a group action such as “delete” or “copy to external storage” will now include all captures on Xbox services instead of just the first set of captures that have been loaded for display. Controllers A new version of the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware containing various bug fixes is available starting today. Rewards Beginning today, rewards are easier to find! Game Pass quests in your profile are moving from the Gaming tab to its own Rewards tab. You can also jump to them quickly by pressing the Xbox button to open the guide, choose Profile & system, select your profile, then choose My rewards. Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Audio Fixed an issue where Dolby Atmos audio could have heavy rear channel bias when watching some streaming content. Controllers Fixes to address an issue where controllers would not connect wirelessly after restarting the console by holding the power button. Home Fixes to address an unexpected black screen when launching games and apps or returning to Home. My Games & Apps Fixed an issue installing or updating some titles failing with a connection error (0x800700e7) and some would fail to install from a disc.

Fixes to address an issue where some titles would fail to launch unexpectedly with error 0x89245201.

Fixed an issue where selecting Manage from an add-on Store page for a title you have already installed would incorrectly show the title is not installed. Parties & Chats Fixes to address an unexpected semi-transparent background that would appear above the virtual keyboard in some situations. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

Known Issues We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Audio We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option. Select the category “Console experiences” then “Console Audio Output Issues” and include the following information: When did the issue start? After a console update, reboot, resume, etc. Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup look like? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.

My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. TV/Display Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating. Note : If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of you TV/Display in the description. Workaround : Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.



