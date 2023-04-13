Western Digital's My Cloud service is finally back, but its web store is still offline

After close to 10 days of downtime, Western Digital (WD) has now restored its My Cloud online storage services. The cloud-based feature for its WD storage customers went down in early April, thanks largely to a cyberattack on the company's network.

The My Cloud status page only says, "Services are back online and fully operational." The company's support page on Twitter doesn't really offer any more info, stating only that its teams "have worked around the clock to resolve this outage". It added in a follow up post, "We understand this service interruption has been challenging, and we thank you for your patience." It said that its support team will be "available to assist you with any questions you may have."

Of course, the big question for everyone affected by this issue is, "What happened?" Early on April 3, Western Digital made an unscheduled press announcement stating its company network had been entered by an "unauthorized party". While it admitted that this party had "obtained certain data from its systems" it offered no other details, including no info on the nature of the data that was taken.

The My Cloud service also went down at the same time as the announcement from Western Digital. While that has now been restored, Western Digital's web store is still not online. The company has not offered any information about the hacking of its network since April 3. Hopefully, we will learn more about this event, and specifically what data was stolen, sooner rather than later.