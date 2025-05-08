Latest Xbox Insider builds let you use keyboard and mouse on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has released build 2506.250501-2200 to Xbox players in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Xbox Insider rings. This update is pretty notable because it includes the ability to play some games with a keyboard and mouse on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) from your Xbox. Right now, however, the number of titles that support a keyboard and mouse are limited.

In addition to this, we have the following release notes, though, they’re not as major as the ability to play with a keyboard and mouse:

Xbox Accessories App Fixes to address an unexpected error that could occur when updating a controller indicating there was a problem. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.

While the number of games that can be played with a keyboard and mouse on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), Microsoft has confirmed that more titles will get support in the future. Hopefully, a decent collection of games will be playable with keyboard and mouse as this feature gets switched on for a greater number of people.

This update is available to Xbox Insiders in the most elite rings: Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead. To get to these, you need to work your way through the Omega, Delta, and Beta rings before getting an invite to the Alpha ring. To learn more about the Xbox Insider program, check out the FAQ.