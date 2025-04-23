Linktree launches multiple features to help creators earn more revenue

Linktree has rolled out a significant update, adding a suite of new features designed to help creators earn money directly through its platform.

If you don't know what Linktree is, it is essentially a landing page service allowing users to house multiple links in one place, originally created to solve the limitation of only having one clickable link in social media bios like Instagram or TikTok. It has become a popular tool for individuals, creators, and businesses to share their various online presences with their audience.

Over the years, link-in-bio tools have exploded in popularity, particularly as the creator economy has grown. They serve as that crucial central hub for directing followers across platforms and towards different ways to engage or support creators.

Linktree was one of the pioneers in this space. The company has also been busy expanding its reach through integrations; for instance, the company even partnered with Snapchat back in 2023 to allow users to add their Linktree to public profiles there.

Building on its role as a central online point, Linktree is now adding features that move it much deeper into the realm of direct monetization for its users. Users can now build and sell courses directly from their Linktree, thanks to a new partnership with Kajabi. Pricing can be set by the creator, and earnings are processed via Stripe.

Selling digital products such as ebooks, templates, or guides is also getting easier. While Linktree had a partnership with SendOwl for this before, creators can now sell these goods directly through the platform itself. Linktree will also be taking a percentage fee on sales, which varies depending on the user's plan.

Users in the US now have the ability to build a direct shop on their Linktree to earn commission on products from major brands like Target, Amazon, Lululemon, and Revolve. Alternatively, creators can just add standard affiliate links to their page to earn from referrals. Other updates include:

A new feature allowing brands to pay creators for prominent placement on their Linktree page. Brands can pay based on actions like a subscription after clicking the link (e.g., for a service like Hulu). These links will be marked as sponsored. Rewards Program: This is designed to give creators incentives, such as perks and bonus commissions, when they reach certain milestones.

Zaccaria said all earnings a creator makes, whether from courses, selling digital products, curated items from sponsored links, or the Linktree Shop, will go into a single wallet. He explained the wallet has been in beta for a while, primarily for Linktree shops, but it now includes earnings from the four new monetization methods as well, with everything funneling into this one wallet.

Source: TechCrunch