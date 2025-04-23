YouTube TV is getting a redesign and multiview later this year

Earlier today, we reported that some users have found YouTube's recent desktop video player UI changes to be "pointless and bad." Now, in a new blog post titled "20 ways we’re celebrating two decades of YouTube," YouTube has announced a bunch of new features coming to the platform, including an improved UI for YouTube TV.

YouTube said its TV app will receive a redesign this summer. The platform has outlined that this update aims for easier navigation, better playback controls, and quality adjustments. Importantly, the redesign is also promising streamlined access to comments, channel information, and the ability to subscribe, which stands in interesting contrast to some of the recent user feedback on the desktop interface, where finding comments and channel details seems to have become more complicated for some. YouTube has not yet shared further specifics or visual previews of the TV app redesign.

YouTube TV redesigned player interface

The blog post also detailed other features rolling out across the platform. YouTube TV members are getting more control over their multiview experience, which lets you watch multiple channels at once. Here is what YouTube said about multiview:

In the next few weeks, YouTube TV members can experiment with building their own multiview with select non-sports content, starting with a small group of popular channels and expanding in the coming months.

Before this, multiview options were generally limited to sports or preselected layouts chosen by YouTube TV.

For music lovers, YouTube Music has introduced an AI-powered feature called "Ask Music." This allows users to generate a personalized radio station by describing the kind of music they want to hear. YouTube said this feature is available on iOS and Android for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music users. English-language subscribers in select countries can try it out now, with plans to add more languages and locations later.

YouTube Premium subscribers are also getting an expanded range of playback speed options. The platform is rolling out support for speeds up to 4x on mobile devices, adding to the existing options above 2x. YouTube mentioned this is for Premium members on mobile.

Finally, the platform mentioned that a feature allowing creators to reply to comments on their videos using voice notes, which was previously available to a small group, will be rolling out to more creators later this year.