Meta AI gets a dedicated app with voice-first experience powered by Llama 4

At the LlamaCon event. Meta announced the launch of its standalone Meta AI assistant app. The app will allow users to access the AI assistant independently, outside of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger.

In the official blog post, the company shared that they've also improved the underlying model with Llama 4, enabling "responses that feel more personal and relevant, and more conversational in tone." Users can either talk or type in their queries, creating a direct and more personalized experience like chatting to a real assistant.

The Meta AI app also supports multitasking and shows a visible icon when the microphone is in use. The company has also highlighted that Meta AI is different from other AI assistants because it can "draw on information you’ve already chosen to share on Meta products, like your profile, and content you like or engage with."

Voice capability has also been improved, and users can now speak to it naturally, ask questions, and get responses as if a real person is talking. The feature is currently limited to the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Meta AI assistant will also learn more about you over time. You can also feed in more personal details, for example, tell them that you prefer non-veg over veg, which can be useful for the assistant in future restaurant recommendations. If you have linked your Facebook and Instagram accounts, then Meta AI will try to draw information from both platforms to give you more personalized suggestions.

The app has a Discover feed, where you will be able to view how others are using Meta AI. You can also try out the shared prompts or share your own. However, you are in control of what is being shared.

Meta AI on the web is also being upgraded, and it is now optimized for larger screens and desktops. The web app gets more options to change the mood, style, lighting, and colors. In some countries, Meta is also testing the feature to allow creating documents with text and images and exporting them into PDFs.

Meta is also combining the Meta AI app with its Meta View companion app for Ray-Ban Meta glasses. In some countries, users will be able to switch between devices to use Meta AI. Plus, users can also access the history of their smart glasses on the mobile app or web.