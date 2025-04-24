Meta AI comes to Ray-Ban Meta glasses in seven new countries

Meta has announced that its AI system, Meta AI, is now available on Ray-Ban Meta glasses in seven new countries. Starting this week, people in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland can use their voice to get questions answered by Meta AI. This is more convenient than users having to fish for their phone in their pocket or bag to ask AI a question.

While we’re not at the level of a Star Trek universal translator, these Ray-Ban Meta glasses come pretty close with Meta AI enabled. Anyone in the seven countries mentioned also has access to the live translation feature which does what it says on the tin across French, Italian, Spanish, and English.

To stop or start live translation, just say “Hey Meta, start live translation” or “Hey Meta, stop live translation”. According to the Meta Help pages, you will have to use the Meta View app to change the languages you want to translate between.

In addition to live translations, Meta said it will be rolling out, to all supported EU countries, the ability to ask Meta AI about the things you are looking at with real-time responses. Meta AI on Ray-Ban arrived last September in France, Italy, Ireland, and Spain but without the ability to see what the user was looking at, which was already available in the US, Australia, and Canada.

The European Union is a natural market for Ray-Ban glasses given the higher incomes earned in the bloc, however, the EU also has tough regulations which make it more difficult to launch products there. Despite this, Meta says it has been working to meet the complex regulations and has plans to launch in other parts of the EU in the future.

Source: Meta