Popular Windows modification app Windhawk finally works on ARM devices

Windhawk is a great modding tool for those who are not happy with the way Windows works and how it looks out of the box. It can modify plenty of stuff without being too intrusive and create great things like a well-made Start menu, a side-pinned taskbar (not very well-made, but working nonetheless), folder sizes in File Explorer, and more. Thanks to the latest update, Windhawk is now working on computers with ARM processors.

Windhawk version 1.6 introduces full ARM64 support, which allows users to install it on devices like the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon processors. In addition to Windows customization, Windhawk 1.6 can modify native ARM64 and partially emulated applications. Here is what the developer says in the changelog:

ARM64 support. Windhawk can now be installed on ARM64 versions of Windows, and customization of native ARM64 programs is fully supported. Customization of x86 and x64 programs on ARM64 Windows has some limitations, which might be improved in the future. Some mods may need to be adjusted by their authors to work correctly on ARM64 Windows.

While ARM64 support is the biggest change in Windhawk 1.6, the update also includes a handful of various fixes and improvements, like localization support on the "Explore" page, improved mod unloading to prevent crashes (the app now waits for mods to finish running before unloading them), fixes for various errors and crashes, compatibility improvements with console applications, and a lot more.

You can find the complete changelog in Windhawk's repository on GitHub, where you can also download the latest version. Before trying it, keep in mind that despite being open-source and allowing you to peek under the hood of each mod, Windhawk remains a third-party customization app, so consider potential risks and always do backups of important data.