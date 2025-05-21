Metaphor ReFantazio, Monster Train 2, and more announced for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft usually announces its Xbox Game Pass waves on Tuesdays, but with Build 2025 happening yesterday, it seems the gaming announcements had been pushed to Wednesday instead. The latest Game Pass reveal has some major arrivals, including Metaphor ReFantazio, Monster Train 2, and even the Ubisoft classic The Division 2.

Here are the newly announced titles arriving as the second wave of May, 2025:

Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21 Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) – May 22

(Xbox Series X|S) – May 22 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S) – May 22

(Xbox Series X|S) – May 22 Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 22

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 22 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27 To a T (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 28

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 28 Metaphor ReFantazio (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29 Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29 Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3 Symphonia (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3

From the bunch, Monster Train 2, To a T, and Spray Paint Simulator are all day-one drops onto the service at no extra cost.

At the same time, Microsoft is adding a bunch more games to its Xbox Cloud Gaming beta, offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members even more classic titles:

Brütal Legend

Costume Quest 2

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Full Throttle Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered

Max The Curse of Brotherhood

Neon Abyss

Quantum Break

Rare Replay

ScreamRide

State of Decay Year-One

SteamWorld Dig 2

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

As for the games that are leaving, Microsoft announced Cassette Beasts, Firework , Humanity, Remnant 2, and Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer will stop being available via Game Pass on May 31.