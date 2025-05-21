Metaphor ReFantazio, Monster Train 2, and more announced for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft usually announces its Xbox Game Pass waves on Tuesdays, but with Build 2025 happening yesterday, it seems the gaming announcements had been pushed to Wednesday instead. The latest Game Pass reveal has some major arrivals, including Metaphor ReFantazio, Monster Train 2, and even the Ubisoft classic The Division 2.
Here are the newly announced titles arriving as the second wave of May, 2025:
- Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21
- Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) – May 22
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S) – May 22
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 22
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27
- To a T (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 28
- Metaphor ReFantazio (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29
- Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29
- Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3
- Symphonia (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3
From the bunch, Monster Train 2, To a T, and Spray Paint Simulator are all day-one drops onto the service at no extra cost.
At the same time, Microsoft is adding a bunch more games to its Xbox Cloud Gaming beta, offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members even more classic titles:
- Brütal Legend
- Costume Quest 2
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Max The Curse of Brotherhood
- Neon Abyss
- Quantum Break
- Rare Replay
- ScreamRide
- State of Decay Year-One
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
As for the games that are leaving, Microsoft announced Cassette Beasts, Firework , Humanity, Remnant 2, and Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer will stop being available via Game Pass on May 31.
0 Comments - Add comment