Metro 2033 Redux giveaway goes live as studio shares update on next AAA projects

The Metro franchise of post-apocalyptic survival story games has just turned 15 years old, and developer 4A Games has shared a message on what its plans for the future are. At the same time, a giveaway has been kicked off for the title that began the journey, Metro 2033. Check out the '15 Years Of Metro - Celebration' video above.

4A Games announced in 2023 that it was making a new game in the franchise back in 2023, and today, it gave another studio update on the ongoing development. Today, the studio revealed that it has another AAA game in development alongside the next Metro, though it's not yet ready to be announced. This is separate from the team that's making La Quimera.

The Ukraine-based developer did not give a timeline on when fans can jump into its next experience, though, making it clear that the Russian invasion of its country has affected the team greatly:

"We do want to reassure you that work is continuing on both of our projects despite missile strikes, air-raid sirens, and terror still raining down on Ukraine. These circumstances are incredibly challenging, the situation remains dangerous and not within our control, but we are currently as safe as possible, and we want to manage your expectations around the reveal of the next Metro title, it will be ready when it is ready, and we can’t wait for you to see it."

The company added that it is also continuing to collaborate with the author of the Metro novel series, Dimitry Glukhovsky, who is currently wanted by Russian authorities, making sure to deliver stories that will be "hard-hitting, political, and anti-war."

"As conflict, the struggle for power, the horrors of tyranny, and the price of freedom have become part of our lives over the past 3+ years, we are still living and working during this wartime, and that inevitably shapes the games we make," added 4A Games.

Coming back to the giveaway, Metro 2033 Redux is currently being given away across Steam, GOG, and Xbox, with the promotion slated to run until 8 AM PT on April 16.