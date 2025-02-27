Metro series developer rebrands to Reburn, unveils new sci-fi shooter La Quimera

The studio behind the widely well-received Metro series of post-apocalyptic games now has a brand-new name and, at the same time, revealed a fresh game that's a departure from its standard setting. Check out the announcement trailer of La Quimera above, a sci-fi first-person shooter that takes players to a futuristic version of Latin America.

4A Games Ukraine, the team behind titles like Metro 2033, Last Light, and Exodus, will now be known as Reburn. As can be seen in the trailer, the rebranded company's newest game is keeping the story-driven shooter aspects while leaning heavily into sci-fi aspects.

"La Quimera takes place across a breathtaking Latin American megalopolis and lush jungle setting, where the player steps into the customizable exosuit of a down-on-their-luck PMC soldier battling against rival factions," says the developer, describing the setting of its new IP.

Interestingly, this won't be a purely single-player experience either. Reburn has confirmed that support for three-player cooperative play will be a feature in La Quimera. "Fans of the team’s past work will enjoy familiar tense gunplay and intimate storytelling combined with new game experiences through unique and highly detailed environments, characters and weapons," it adds.

"Reburn is proud to introduce La Quimera, which draws upon our success crafting narrative-driven shooter games for the Metro game series," said Dmytro Lymar, founder and CEO of Reburn. "We look forward to sharing this mysterious new world with players and hope they revel in suiting up to join the fight."

The studio has over 110 developers working on the new game, with many who have experience with both the Metro series and even the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Oleksandr Kostiuk is the project lead behind La Quimera.

La Quimera is currently only announced for PC, with a Steam wishlist page now available. A release date has not been revealed yet.