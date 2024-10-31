GOG is giving away a classic horror game as its Halloween sale kicks off

Halloween is here, and celebrating the occasion, the GOG store is hosting a brand-new giveaway. The promotion is offering a copy of Return of the Phantom, a MicroProse-developed point and click adventure that released all the way back in 1993. The game is yours to keep, and since this is the GOG store, it's a DRM-free copy you're getting too.

Telling a fresh story that serves as a sequel to Phantom of the Opera, Return of the Phantom adds some time-travel and mystery twists into the mix. Despite its age, there's fully voiced dialog too, alongside plenty of puzzles to solve while exploring and investigating the opera house. Being a point and click adventure, be prepared to weed through all the NPCs and items the game throws at you to piece together and progress the story.

Here's a quick rundown of the classic horror game's setting from the store page:

The legendary Phantom of the Opera has returned! As Inspector Raoul Montand, you are the only one who can pursue the Red Death into the past and prevent him from terrorizing the present. This point and click adventure originally released by MicroProse in 1993 features a fully voiced cast of characters with fluid animations, a tense and thrilling story penned by James Bond novelist Raymond Benson, and an atmospheric soundtrack that sets the perfect mood for this new take on a classic story.

The Return of the Phantom giveaway lasts until November 3, 1pm UTC, giving PC gamers the whole weekend to claim a copy and add it permanently to their GOG library. Don't forget that the store's Halloween sale is live too, with over 3000 games currently on discount, all DRM-free. The sale ends on November 4 at 8pm UTC.