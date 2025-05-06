Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat gets SafeLinks protection and more

Microsoft has announced that customers of Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat now have enhanced security following some new changes. The first improvement sees SafeLinks in Defender for Office 365 integrated into M365 Copilot Chat. This feature is available for Copilot Chat on Desktop, Web, Outlook Mobile, Teams Mobile and Microsoft 365 Copilot Mobile app worldwide.

If you’re not familiar, SafeLinks provides time-of-click URL protection against any links that Copilot outputs in its answers. When you press a link, you’ll see a popup explaining that Microsoft is checking the safety of the link and if it’s dangerous, then you’ll be shown a warning screen keeping you from visiting the website.

It’s available to users with the Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Plan 1 or Plan 2 service plans. No configuration is needed within the SafeLinks policy. The Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Security Center will also generate reports so you can track threats detected and actions taken.

Security is very important, so making this an exclusive feature to customers of Microsoft Defender for Office 365 wouldn’t be very wise. To this end, M365 Copilot Chat is also getting time-of-click URL reputation checks for links provided in its output to help protect users. It will show you a popup if the link is determined to be malicious and advise you to not visit it.

In a third change, Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat will no longer redact any links that are used in chat responses if they are found in the grounding data to generate the output. This will improve the user experience by letting you dig deeper if you’re intrigued by anything you’ve read.

In a future update, Microsoft will bring SafeLinks protections to Copilot App Chats for Word, PowerPoint and Excel.