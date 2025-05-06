Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Amazon deal: Yamaha 7.2 RX-V6A 5.2 RX-V4A Dolby Atmos/Vision AV receivers

Neowin · with 0 comments

If you are searching for AV receivers (AVR) to upgrade your home theatre setup and wondering if there are any great deals to be had, then take a look at Yamaha's RX series where both the RX-V4A 5.2 channel AVR and the RX-V6A 7.2 channel AVR are currently at six-month low prices (purchase links under the specs list below).

Yamaha RX V6A AVR

There are similarities as well as differences between the two SKUs. For example, while both of them support Yamaha Parametric room Acoustic Optimizer (YPAO), Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Cinema DSP (digital signal processing), among others, the V4A model does not support Dolby Atmos. However, both promise excellent sound quality that you typically get from Yamaha amplifiers.

The technical specs of the RX-V6A are given below:

  • Power Output:

    • Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 125 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD)

    • Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):100 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD)

    • Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 150 W (8 ohms, 10% THD)

  • Connectivity:
    • HDMI: 7 inputs / 1 output, Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM
    • Wi-Fi (2.4/5), AirPlay 2, Bluetooth (SBC/AAC), MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port
    • 1x Digital Audio Input (Optical & Coaxial)
    • 4x Analog Audio Input, 1x Phono Input
    • 1x 2.2 Preout, 1x Headphone Output

Get the Yamaha RX-V6A at the link below:

Yamaha RX V4A AVR
RX-V4A

Up next, we have the technical specs of the V4A which is slightly less powerful and has a few fewer features:

  • Power Output:

    • Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 115 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD)

    • Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):80 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD)

    • Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 145 W (6 ohms, 10% THD)

  • Connectivity:
    • HDMI: 4 inputs / 1 output, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM
    • Wi-Fi (2.4/5), AirPlay 2, Bluetooth (SBC/AAC), MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port
    • 1x Digital Audio Input (Optical & Coaxial)
    • 3x Analog Audio Input
    • 1x 0.2-ch Preout, 1x Headphone Output

Get the Yamaha RX-V4A at the link below:

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
Get Prime (SNAP), Prime Video, Audible Plus or Kindle / Music Unlimited. Free for 30 days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Copilot logo
Previous Article

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat gets SafeLinks protection and more

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment