Amazon deal: Yamaha 7.2 RX-V6A 5.2 RX-V4A Dolby Atmos/Vision AV receivers

If you are searching for AV receivers (AVR) to upgrade your home theatre setup and wondering if there are any great deals to be had, then take a look at Yamaha's RX series where both the RX-V4A 5.2 channel AVR and the RX-V6A 7.2 channel AVR are currently at six-month low prices (purchase links under the specs list below).

There are similarities as well as differences between the two SKUs. For example, while both of them support Yamaha Parametric room Acoustic Optimizer (YPAO), Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Cinema DSP (digital signal processing), among others, the V4A model does not support Dolby Atmos. However, both promise excellent sound quality that you typically get from Yamaha amplifiers.

The technical specs of the RX-V6A are given below:

Power Output: Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 125 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):100 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 150 W (8 ohms, 10% THD)

Connectivity: HDMI : 7 inputs / 1 output, Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM Wi-Fi (2.4/5), AirPlay 2, Bluetooth (SBC/AAC), MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port 1x Digital Audio Input (Optical & Coaxial) 4x Analog Audio Input, 1x Phono Input 1x 2.2 Preout, 1x Headphone Output



Get the Yamaha RX-V6A at the link below:

RX-V4A

Up next, we have the technical specs of the V4A which is slightly less powerful and has a few fewer features:

Power Output: Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 115 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):80 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 145 W (6 ohms, 10% THD)

Connectivity: HDMI : 4 inputs / 1 output, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM Wi-Fi (2.4/5), AirPlay 2, Bluetooth (SBC/AAC), MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port 1x Digital Audio Input (Optical & Coaxial) 3x Analog Audio Input 1x 0.2-ch Preout, 1x Headphone Output



Get the Yamaha RX-V4A at the link below:

YAMAHA RX-V4A 5.2-Channel Dolby Vision AV Receiver: $345.00 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.