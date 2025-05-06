Microsoft reminds of Windows 10 end of support that makes your PC insecure or obsolete

A few days back, Microsoft announced that the Windows 11 2024 update (version 24H2) had "reached the last phase of the gradual rollout" and thus the update would be available to download for everyone, unless it was some bug like the one causing 0x80240069 error that has a fix now.

At the same time, the company also reminded users about the upcoming end of support date for Windows 10 non-LTSB and non-LTSC. Microsoft issued the reminder on its Windows health dashboard website. It wrote:

Current status as of May 2, 2025 On October 14, 2025, Windows 10 will reach end of support*. After this date, devices running Windows 10 will no longer receive fixes for known issues, time zone updates, technical support, or monthly security and preview updates containing protection from the latest security threats. *Note: Long-Term Servicing Branch (LTSB) and Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) releases are subject to different lifecycle support policies.

Microsoft says that there are a few ways to go about this. First is to check if your current Windows 10 is eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade. The company has even offered the latest feature update (version 24H2) on such systems.

If that is not the case, then a new PC is the way forward says the company. Microsoft recently highlighted how Copilot+ AI PCs can be a massive upgrade over an older Windows 10 device, and it brought up some numbers to prove it. This is hardly the first time though that the tech giant has suggested getting rid of a PC that's not supported on Windows 11.

ESET, however, recommends going Linux if your PC is not officially supported by Windows 11.

The third and final option for individuals as well as enterprises is to opt for paid Extended Security Updates (ESU). It writes:

You can find details about the ESU program in our dedicated article here.