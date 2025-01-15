Microsoft introduces Copilot Chat for Microsoft 365

Microsoft has announced the 365 Copilot Chat, aimed at Microsoft 365 customers who need more than the current Microsoft 365 Copilot offers. Copilot Chat builds upon Copilot with pay-as-you-go agents and includes security features like enterprise data protection (EDP) along with tools for managing access, usage, and reporting. It also allows organizations to:

Chat with GPT-4 to conduct market research, write strategies, or prep for meetings.

Upload files like Word, Excel, or PowerPoint to ask Copilot to summarize, analyze, or improve presentations.

Collaborate on content in real time using Copilot Pages, pulling in files, Copilot content, and web data. It can also generate AI images for campaigns and social posts.

Easily create agents to automate tasks with natural language in Copilot Chat. Examples include CRM agents for customer meetings or field service agents for real-time instructions. These agents are metered, and IT admins can manage them via Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Here's a table comparing Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat with Microsoft 365 Copilot:

Feature Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat (Free + Consumption) Microsoft 365 Copilot ($30 pupm) Chat Copilot Chat - Web grounded (powered by GPT-4o) Included Included Copilot Chat - Work grounded (work data in your tenant's Microsoft Graph and 3rd party data via Graph connectors) Included Included Copilot Pages Included Included File upload¹ Included Included Code Interpreter¹ Included Included Image generation¹ Included Included Agents² Create agents using Copilot Studio³, including SharePoint agents Included Included Discover and pin agents Included Included Use agents grounded in Web data Included Included Use agents grounded in work data (work data in your tenant's Microsoft Graph and 3rd party data via Graph connectors) Included - Metered Included Use agents that act independently using autonomous actions Included - Metered Included - Metered Personal assistant Copilot reasons over personal work data (e.g., Outlook, OneDrive, Teams meeting transcripts and chats) Included Included Copilot in Teams Included Included Copilot in Outlook Included Included Copilot in Word Included Included Copilot in Excel Included Included Copilot in PowerPoint Included Included Copilot Actions In preview Pre-built M365 agents (Interpreter, Facilitator, Project Manager, Employee Self-Service) In preview Copilot Control System Enterprise Data Protection (EDP) Included Included IT management controls Included Included Agent management Included Included SharePoint Advanced Management Included Copilot Analytics to measure usage and adoption⁴ Included Pre-built reports and advanced analytics to measure ROI Included ¹ Limits apply. ² Applies to employee-facing agents only. ³ Learn more about the full capabilities of Copilot Studio: aka.ms/CopilotStudioCapabilities ⁴. Basic reporting in Microsoft Admin Center available for Copilot Chat.

Microsoft says interested customers can try Copilot Chat via the Microsoft 365 Copilot app at m365copilot.com or through the Microsoft Store on Windows, Play Store, or iPhone App Store.

This announcement comes nearly a month after Microsoft revealed that the Microsoft 365 app UI and Copilot would receive a revamped look in 2025.