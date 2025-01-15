Microsoft introduces Copilot Chat for Microsoft 365

Microsoft has announced the 365 Copilot Chat, aimed at Microsoft 365 customers who need more than the current Microsoft 365 Copilot offers. Copilot Chat builds upon Copilot with pay-as-you-go agents and includes security features like enterprise data protection (EDP) along with tools for managing access, usage, and reporting. It also allows organizations to:
- Chat with GPT-4 to conduct market research, write strategies, or prep for meetings.
- Upload files like Word, Excel, or PowerPoint to ask Copilot to summarize, analyze, or improve presentations.
- Collaborate on content in real time using Copilot Pages, pulling in files, Copilot content, and web data. It can also generate AI images for campaigns and social posts.
- Easily create agents to automate tasks with natural language in Copilot Chat. Examples include CRM agents for customer meetings or field service agents for real-time instructions. These agents are metered, and IT admins can manage them via Microsoft Copilot Studio.
Here's a table comparing Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat with Microsoft 365 Copilot:
|Feature
|Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat (Free + Consumption)
|Microsoft 365 Copilot ($30 pupm)
|Chat
|Copilot Chat - Web grounded (powered by GPT-4o)
|Included
|Included
|Copilot Chat - Work grounded (work data in your tenant's Microsoft Graph and 3rd party data via Graph connectors)
|Included
|Included
|Copilot Pages
|Included
|Included
|File upload¹
|Included
|Included
|Code Interpreter¹
|Included
|Included
|Image generation¹
|Included
|Included
|Agents²
|Create agents using Copilot Studio³, including SharePoint agents
|Included
|Included
|Discover and pin agents
|Included
|Included
|Use agents grounded in Web data
|Included
|Included
|Use agents grounded in work data (work data in your tenant's Microsoft Graph and 3rd party data via Graph connectors)
|Included - Metered
|Included
|Use agents that act independently using autonomous actions
|Included - Metered
|Included - Metered
|Personal assistant
|Copilot reasons over personal work data (e.g., Outlook, OneDrive, Teams meeting transcripts and chats)
|Included
|Included
|Copilot in Teams
|Included
|Included
|Copilot in Outlook
|Included
|Included
|Copilot in Word
|Included
|Included
|Copilot in Excel
|Included
|Included
|Copilot in PowerPoint
|Included
|Included
|Copilot Actions
|In preview
|Pre-built M365 agents (Interpreter, Facilitator, Project Manager, Employee Self-Service)
|In preview
|Copilot Control System
|Enterprise Data Protection (EDP)
|Included
|Included
|IT management controls
|Included
|Included
|Agent management
|Included
|Included
|SharePoint Advanced Management
|Included
|Copilot Analytics to measure usage and adoption⁴
|Included
|Pre-built reports and advanced analytics to measure ROI
|
Included
|
¹ Limits apply. ² Applies to employee-facing agents only. ³ Learn more about the full capabilities of Copilot Studio: aka.ms/CopilotStudioCapabilities ⁴. Basic reporting in Microsoft Admin Center available for Copilot Chat.
Microsoft says interested customers can try Copilot Chat via the Microsoft 365 Copilot app at m365copilot.com or through the Microsoft Store on Windows, Play Store, or iPhone App Store.
This announcement comes nearly a month after Microsoft revealed that the Microsoft 365 app UI and Copilot would receive a revamped look in 2025.
0 Comments - Add comment