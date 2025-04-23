Microsoft 365 Copilot Wave 2 Spring release brings Researcher and Analyst agents, and more

As AI continues to take over multiple industries and areas of our lives, more and more companies are adopting AI and agents into daily work, different roles, and functions. Microsoft, one of the technology leaders and AI proponents, is launching a new wave of Microsoft 365 Copilot features to help companies with their human-agent collaboration.

The company says the AI disruption is here and it is transformative, so it calls for "honest conversations, intentional communication, and real investment in reskilling." Therefore, Microsoft 365 Copilot Wave 2 Spring Release brings new capabilities with more advanced models, adaptive memory, and reasoning agents. They include:

Researcher and Analyst agents powered by OpenAl's deep reasoning models rolling out to customers through the Frontier program and with our new Agent Store, you can easily find, pin, and use agents- from partners like Jira, Monday.com, Miro-or your own custom agents.

Create brings OpenAl's GPT-4o Al image generator to work, unlocking design and content creation skills for everyone. Easily modify or customize brand images or generate Al images aligned to your company's approved brand guidelines, and create everything from marketing copy and social assets to newsletter banners, videos and more.

Copilot Notebooks, transforms your notes, documents, and data into immediate insights and actions. Notebooks brings together content from across your work data- Copilot chats, files, meeting notes, and more. By grounding Copilot in a specific notebook, it can focus on the most relevant information to help achieve your goals, updating in real time as source material changes.

Copilot Search is a new Al-powered enterprise search that helps you find what you need instantly with rich, context-aware answers from across your organization's apps and data. It connects to first- and third-party apps-from Service. Now to Google Drive, Slack, Confluence, Jira, and more-so you get fast, relevant results at work no matter where your data lives.

New capabilities in the Copilot Control System empower IT pros to manage, govern, and measure Copilot and agents across the entire organization.

Microsoft says all these updates are helping "unlock outsized value" by pairing human insights with the power of AI agents. According to Microsoft's 2025 Annual Work Trend Index, around 71% of workers at "Frontier Firms" (organizations that adopt AI and human-agent teams) claim their companies thrive compared to 37% globally.

Microsoft admits that the AI revolution will eliminate some jobs. Still, it is confident that humans will remain at the center of work, so it wants to provide the necessary tools to reshape businesses with AI and enable employees to take on more complex, strategic work earlier in their careers.