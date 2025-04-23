Nvidia Project G-Assist gets ChatGPT integration to let gamers build custom plugins

In March, Nvidia launched Project G-Assist, a new AI-powered feature in the Nvidia app that was made to let gamers tune, control, and optimize their gaming rigs' performance using natural language in a chat-based UI. Now, Nvidia is updating Project G-Assist with plugin support so that users can expand the functionality and integrate other services like Spotify, Twitch, and more.

Project G-Assist now has a ChatGPT-based plugin builder that lets you customize the experience with new commands and external tools for specific needs. These lightweight modules can do different tasks, such as controlling music, pinging your favorite streamers on Twitch, controlling various accessories, checking stocks, receiving weather updates, speaking to large language models, and more.

Here is an example of G-Assist pinging Gemini for advice about Apex Legends and Diablo IV:

And here is how the utility can speak to your accessories and PC components to adjust fan speeds, change lighting effects, and more:

Nvidia says the plugin architecture is built to allow developers, enthusiasts, and newcomers to create new commands for G-Assist. You can build Python plugins, C++ plugins, AI-based features, and various hardware or game/application integrations. Nvidia published plugin samples on GitHub, and you can check them out here. Nvidia adds that everyone can submit their plugins for review, and useful and notable projects will be included in the Nvidia GitHub repository.

Nvidia's Project G-Assist requires an RTX 30, 40, or 50 Series graphics card with at least 12GB of VRAM (there goes another reason not to like the 8GB variant of the RTX 5060 Ti) and 10GB of free disk space for the local language model. G-Assist is available in the Nvidia app, which you can grab on Nvidia's official website.