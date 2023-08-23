Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out new improvements to PowerPoint's cameo features

In 2022, Microsoft added the Cameo feature to its PowerPoint presentation service. It allows users to use your camera feed from, for example, your PC's webcam, and create a video recording that can be put in your PowerPoint slides.

Today, the company revealed that it has added some improvements to the Cameo feature for PowerPoint on Windows and Mac. Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out these improvements now.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that these changes and improvements are based in part on feedback from users since Cameo was first put into PowerPoint. It stated:

For example, we made it possible to turn camera preview on or off or change the camera source in Slide Show View or Presenter View mode. We also helped make your deck look more cohesive and aligned to the overall theme of the deck through fresh, new cameos on the PowerPoint slide. With these updates, you can now insert cameo into all your slides with a single click and apply a personalized cameo style to all your slides.

The Windows version of PowerPoint has also moved the Cameo button on the Insert ribbon from the far right to the far left.

There are some known limitations for Cameo at the moment, according to Microsoft:

If you don’t see the camera show up while you’re using cameo, you may need to see if it’s being used by another app. If it is being used by another app, select a different camera if you have one, or turn off your camera for the other app.

The improvements are available now for Microsoft 365 Insiders in the Beta channel for Windows Version 2307 (Build 16731.10000) or later and the Mac Version 16.76 (Build 23081101) or later. There's no word on when the new Cameo features will be generally available for all PowerPoint users.