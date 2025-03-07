Microsoft adds ability to edit display names in Teams meetings for Preview users

Microsoft has announced a new feature for users of Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release. Now, it’s possible to adjust your display name during Teams meetings to better assist other participants figure out who you are. If you need more privacy, you can use this feature to shorten your name, add your job title or company for more context, or just use a different name better suited for your current audience.

To access this feature, it must be enabled by your organization’s administrator in the Teams admin center. This option is turned off by default for all tenants. When the feature has been enabled, you can access it by using the Teams client on Windows, Mac, or the web.

Discussing it a bit more, Microsoft said that the changed names will only last for the duration of the call and are never applied to the participant’s People card. You’ll also be able to tell if someone has changed their name because it will say (Edited) next to their name. Lastly, Microsoft says that permanent artifacts from the meeting such as attendance reports and transcriptions will use a participant's original name.

Explaining to admins about how this can be enabled, Microsoft says:

To enable your Teams client for the Public Preview, IT administrators must enable Show preview features in their update policy.

For Targeted release, global admins can go to the Microsoft 365 admin center and give access to a select set of individuals or the entire organization.

If you do try out this new feature, Microsoft is asking for feedback. Select Settings and more > Feedback in the top-right corner of the Teams app, and then select either Report a problem, Give a compliment, or Suggest a feature to share your thoughts.