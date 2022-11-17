Microsoft announces Teams Shared Device license

With the ongoing shift to hybrid work where online communication and collaboration tools are becoming increasingly important, Microsoft is looking to evolve its Teams software to cater to diverse use-cases. Today, the company has announced a new license type called "Teams Shared Device" for enterprise customers.

In essence, Teams Shared Device license is a rebrand of the existing Common Area Phone (CAP) license so that it can adapt to and cover more scenarios. For those unaware, a CAP license is recommended for enterprises which use a Teams device in an area that is being actively used by multiple people, such as a lobby or a reception.

The new Teams Shared Device license will continue to offer the functionalities offered by the CAP license but also expand to address more use-cases for customers using Teams Displays and Teams Panels. It is primarily aimed at customers who use the aforementioned devices but do not want to pay a premium for all the other functionalities that a Teams Rooms license brings too.

For Teams Displays, the Teams Shared Device license enables hotdesking and is also the recommended license for Teams Panels. Existing CAP capabilities for Teams Phone devices will be under the umbrella of the new license too.

Teams Shared Device license will launch at the end of 2022 across all channels for $8 per device per month. In the meantime, customers are requested to get in touch with their Microsoft account executives to better understand what license suits them. As an example, if you absolutely want one-touch meeting join, you should get a Teams Rooms license since the Teams Shared Device license does not support this capability.