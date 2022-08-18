Microsoft replacing Teams Rooms Premium with cheaper 'Pro' and offering 'Basic' for free

Microsoft is revising the naming and pricing structure for Teams Rooms subscriptions. From 1st September 2022, the Premium version of Teams Rooms is set to be replaced by Pro, and it will be cheaper than current subscriptions.

Teams Rooms is a special version of the audio-video conferencing and online collaboration platform. It is meant for customers who own special hardware for virtual conferencing. Dedicated microphones, soundbars, desk phones that have screens and cameras, and other components are part of the package. Premium audio companies and computer hardware manufacturers such as Bose, Poly, Lenovo, and Logitech offer hardware that’s certified to work with the platform.

Microsoft recently improved the Teams Rooms software. The company claims the platform can “deliver enhanced in-room meeting experiences, like intelligent audio or video, multi-screen support, and [Microsoft’s] full-set of device management capabilities”.

Microsoft has been charging customers to access and use these virtual conference rooms. And this cost is over and above Teams licenses. Teams Rooms currently cost $50 a month for a Premium license or $15 a month for Standard service.

Moving ahead, the Premium version of Teams Rooms is being replaced by a Pro version. With the aforementioned benefits, this subscription will cost $40 per month. Microsoft is also retiring the Standard subscription of Teams Rooms. It will be replaced by Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic. When customers purchase a certified Microsoft Teams Rooms device, the Basic subscription is bundled free with the purchase.

The Pro and Basic subscription tiers of Microsoft Teams Rooms will be officially announced to the public on September 6. However, both will be functional and can be sold by partners from September 1. Microsoft currently offers free trials of Teams Rooms Pro.