Microsoft brings "much-requested" Windows known issues email alerts for IT and sysadmins

Microsoft has released a new feature for IT admins and system admins today. Email alerts for known issues and bugs are now here. If you have been following Microsoft 365 and Windows news, you are probably aware that Microsoft documents known issues in the release health section. This list of known issues essentially shows which bugs are still open and are being actively investigated and which of them have been closed. Microsoft says the new email alert system should make it easier for administrators to get notified about a current bug's status so that they can make informed decisions while deploying an update.

Mabel Gomes, a Senior Program Manager, who has penned the announcement post on Microsoft's Tech Community website writes:

Today, we're announcing the availability of a much-requested feature for IT administrators planning and deploying Windows feature and quality updates—email alerts! Starting today, you can get notified about Windows known issues documented in the Windows release health section of the Microsoft 365 admin center. This enables you to easily and quickly learn about issues related to Windows updates and make informed decisions about rolling out an update across your environment. When you sign up, you'll receive emails about new issues for the versions of the Windows operating system you support, as well as updates to known issues such as: Changes in issue status

New workarounds

Issue resolution This new feature is available to IT admins with a Windows or Microsoft 365 tenant, a subscription that provides access to Windows release health in the Microsoft 365 admin center[1], and an eligible admin role.

The blog post goes into detail about the prerequisites, explains how to subscribe to the email alert service, and more. You can read it here.