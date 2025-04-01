IT and sysadmins overwhelmingly feel New Outlook for Windows is "hot garbage"

Microsoft has a habit of forcing a lot of things on its users. The latest such example happens to be the blocking of the BYPASSNRO workaround so that people can't ditch the Microsoft Account and internet while installing Windows 11. Interestingly, an official bypass exists that involves some Registry tweaking, and there are other ways too.

Meanwhile, on the Microsoft 365 front, things have been similar. Recently, Neowin had noticed that the company had made changes to its deployment guidance for New Outlook for Windows. Per the new update, Microsoft has confirmed that new deployments will include the New Outlook app by default. You can find the full details in its dedicated article here.

Although Microsoft feels its new Outlook app is great, many of our Neowin readers feel differently. If you visit some of the comments on our most recent Outlook news articles, you will notice a lot of complaining.

Since many of them happen to be IT professionals, it is fair to say that they are likely speaking from experience, both professional as well as personal.

And they are certainly not in the minority, as I also noticed a recent Reddit thread titled "New outlook is still hot garbage" on the sysadmins subreddit has been heavily upvoted. The thread is a week old, and at the time of writing, it has over 2000 upvotes and nearly 400 comments, with most of them bashing Microsoft's new mail app.

The thread was posted by a user, CantankerousBusBoy, and you will probably find it funny as long as you are not Microsoft:

New outlook is still hot garbage Hi Team, Just checking in to remind you that New Outlook is still a hot piece of garbage. Let me know if you would like this reminder daily. Otherwise, carry on. Thank you. **EDIT** I was trying to send this as an internal email via New Outlook. Not sure how it ended up on Reddit. This is crazy I tell you.

While it is true that Microsoft is trying to make the New Outlook app better, new features like improved PST file support, better offline mode, among others, are being added, users seem to still prefer the Classic app as the company's effort just may not be enough.