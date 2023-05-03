Amazon Luna to now run Fortnite, also accessible on a free 7-day trial for non-Prime members

Fortnite is launching on yet another new cloud gaming service. In May last year, Fortnite fans enjoyed the video game on Xbox Cloud gaming for free when Microsoft partnered up with Epic. Now, they are getting the chance to play Fortnite on Amazon Luna.

In a blog post today, Amazon shared that Prime members will now enjoy Fortnite on Amazon’s cloud gaming service in the UK, Canada, the US, and Germany. This facility, however, is reserved for individuals subscribed to Amazon Prime or Luna+. Users also have the choice to sign up for Luna+ (without needing to subscribe to Amazon Prime) on a free 7-day trial.

Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, mentioned:

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the U.S. and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service. We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware. Whether it’s AAA titles, retro or classic games, racing games, or family-friendly party games you’re after—there is always something interesting to play on Luna”

From Battle Royale to Creative, gamers with Luna+ can play any gaming mode in Fortnite. Luna+ customers can also participate in Fortnite seasonal events, connect their Epic accounts to advance their Battle Pass, play islands developed with the Unreal Editor, and more. They can do so on devices like their Amazon Fire TV, Macbooks, and Chromebooks, among other compatible devices. The game is also accessible on browsers on Android and iPhone smartphone devices. Amazon highlights that while the games on Luna run smoothly on most platforms, there is essentially a need for at least a stable 10mbps internet for running Fortnite on Amazon Luna.

With the latest announcement, Amazon is not only offering Fortnite but Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin, Retro Classix: BreakThru, Retro Classix: Express Raider, Tormented Souls, and Retro Classix: Wizard Fire have also been added to the Luna+ gaming library. Prime subscribers can also play Time on Frog Island, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Resident Evil 2, and Overcooked! without any additional cost throughout May. Amazon claims to get the best experience, the Luna controller is recommended as it is optimized for Luna’s Cloud Direct technology. Also, users can download the Luna Phone Controller app to play games on Luna with other compatible controllers.