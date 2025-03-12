Microsoft confirms major Windows 11 D3D9 bug won't let apps start, Nvidia maybe culprit

Lately, Nvidia has been at the forefront of bad news. Aside from melting and burning power connector troubles, the company's GPUs have also been plagued with other problems like missing ROPs, and disabled 32-bit PhysX. And this isn't accounting for all the black screen-related driver and software issues that the company is continually fixing with hotfixes.

Aside from those issues, it looks like Nvidia's GPUs are somehow not playing nicely with the latest Windows 11 Canary channel builds due to some sort of conflict with DirectX 9 as the D3D9 DLL file is crashing. While Microsoft has not blamed Nvidia for this, from the user comments who are facing the problems, this is what seems to be the case.

What is happening as a consequence is that various applications including games and game launchers, PowerPoint presentations, browsers, and certain websites, among others are failing to launch. Essentially, it is affecting anything that utilizes DirectX 9.

People found success by replacing the D3D9 DLL files inside the System32 and SysWOW64 system folders in the affected builds with ones from previous builds. But before doing that, it is also essential to disable the Nvidia GPU from the Device Manager.

Affected users took to the Feedback Hub to complain about this issue. A user Mauxx G on the thread wrote:

Well, after trying some of the things mentioned here, I have found some solutions Disable Nvidia GPU (Safe) Go to device manager and disable Nvidia (don't uninstall) The bad thing, games will go bad performance Replace the libraries (insecure) First gain administrator permissions to the following files PowerShell console in administrator mode takeown /f C:\Windows\System32\d3d9.dll takeown /f C:\Windows\SysWOW64\d3d9.dll Then replace them with stable versions (I used the ones from build 27788.1000 obtainable from [URL], they are in [windows.iso

Microsoft perhaps initially thought it would not take too long to resolve it, but later the company's engineer Jennifer G updated the response on the thread to add that the issue continues to persist:

Appreciate your patience - we understand the issue and are working on a fix. If needed, you may want to rollback the build UPDATE: Unfortunately we're still working on a fix, and you will continue to have this issue with 27808

As such, with the latest Canary channel build, 27808, Microsoft has added the bug to its list of known issues.

[NEW] We are investigating a d3d9.dll crash which is causing multiple apps to fail to launch starting with Build 27802 for some Insiders.

Thankfully, this is an Insider Program bug and doesn't yet affect general users. We will update this post once more details are available.