Microsoft Defender VPN to be discontinued for Microsoft 365 subscribers

Back in 2023, Microsoft launched a new feature for Microsoft Defender users called Privacy protection. Privacy protection is a secure VPN service that protects users when they connect their devices via open and public Wi-Fi networks. It reduces online tracking since it hides IP addresses and locations from websites, apps, and advertisers. Additionally, hackers won't be able to intercept user data since the data is encrypted.

Last year, Microsoft expanded Defender's Privacy protection feature availability to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android in the UK, Germany, and Canada. Microsoft also promised to bring privacy protection to ten additional countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

To everyone's surprise, Microsoft today sent out an email to Microsoft 365 subscribers notifying them that the Defender Privacy protection feature will be discontinued on February 28, 2025. Microsoft provided the following reason for discontinuing the VPN service:

"Our goal is to ensure you and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align with customer needs."

Microsoft highlighted that other Defender features, like device protection and identity theft and credit monitoring (US), will continue to be available as before.

Microsoft Defender users on Windows, iOS, and macOS need not take any action because of this change. However, Defender users on Android should remove the VPN profile from their device using the steps below:

Go to your phone’s Settings app.

Search for ‘VPN’ in the settings.

If you’ve onboarded to privacy protection, you should see a ‘Microsoft Defender’ VPN profile in the list of VPN profiles.

Use the info icon to tap on it and remove it.

While the discontinuation of the VPN feature may disappoint some users, Microsoft's stated commitment to improving other security aspects could ultimately benefit its customer base.