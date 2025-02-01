Lenovo Tab M11, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, is at its lowest price

Amazon is once again offering the Lenovo Tab M11 Android tablet at its lowest price (purchase link towards the end of the article). So, if you've also been wanting to upgrade your current device without spending too much, this could be a good option to consider. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-Core processor and 4 GB of system memory, it delivers decent performance for everyday tasks such as browsing and streaming.

The M11 features an 11-inch 1920x1200 WUXGA display that ensures vibrant colours and sharp details. Its intelligent ambient light sensor automatically adjusts brightness for optimal visibility in different lighting conditions. Furthermore, it is equipped with front and rear cameras, both featuring 8MP resolution. The tablet also features quad speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos.

Its Immersive Reading Mode adjusts the display to mimic book colours and includes ambient music while TÜV eye care certification promises reduced eye strain during extended reading sessions. Google Kids Space provides educational content for children, with parental controls via the Family Link app to manage content and screen time.

The Lenovo Tab M11 also offers split-screen and multi-window support, allowing you to use multiple apps simultaneously. Moreover, the tablet comes with a stylus, offering added functionality for note-taking, drawing, and precise touch input. The Lenovo Tab Pen supports 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels, tilt functionality, and a replaceable battery.

It comes with 128GB of internal storage and includes an expandable MicroSD card slot for additional storage. For connectivity, it features a USB-C 2.0 port for charging and data transfer, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio devices.

In addition, its Privacy Dashboard monitors camera and microphone activity, with indicators when they are in use. Android 14 and 15 upgrades are included, along with security updates until January 2028.

