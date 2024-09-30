Microsoft Defender for individuals now supports unsecure Wi-Fi detection in more countries

Back in 2023, Microsoft first announced the availability of privacy protection features with Microsoft Defender for individuals. Earlier this year, Microsoft expanded the availability of these privacy protection features to the UK and also made them available on iOS and Android mobile platforms. Today, Microsoft announced a further expansion of Microsoft Defender for individuals' privacy protection features.

Microsoft Defender can now automatically detect and notify you about unsecure Wi-Fi connections on Android, iOS, and Windows. This feature is also coming soon to macOS. When your device connects to a Wi-Fi hotspot that has weaker security encryption, Defender will notify you and allow you to disconnect with a single click. Additionally, Microsoft is working to automatically enable a VPN on public Wi-Fi networks in future updates.

Microsoft Defender's privacy protection (VPN) is now available on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms in the US, UK, Germany, and Canada. Microsoft will also bring privacy protection to ten additional countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America soon. When the privacy protection feature is enabled, your internet traffic is encrypted, and your IP address is hidden. Currently, Microsoft offers a 50GB monthly data limit (per user) to browse the web securely and anonymously using this privacy protection feature. It is important to note that the following popular streaming sites are excluded from this VPN connection:

Video: YouTube, TikTok, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime

Social: Facebook video, Instagram, Snapchat

Music: Spotify, YouTube Music

Messaging: WhatsApp

You can download the Microsoft Defender app from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Microsoft Store. To take advantage of these new features, you need sign-in with the personal Microsoft account (@gmail, @outlook, etc.) linked to your Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription.

With the expansion of privacy protection and the upcoming auto-VPN feature, users can enjoy a safer and more private browsing experience.

Source: Microsoft