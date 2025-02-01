Microsoft details Bluetooth LE audio requirements and support for Windows 11 and 10

Microsoft introduced Bluetooth LE (low energy) audio support with Windows 11 22H2 KB5026446 (Build 22621.1778), also known as the Moment 3, in May 2023. The release notes stated:

This update adds Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio. Your computer must support Bluetooth LE Audio to use this feature. This update improves audio fidelity and battery life when you pair your computer with Bluetooth LE Audio earbuds and headphones.

A documentation piece regarding Bluetooth LE audio was also published on the Microsoft Learn website, which delved into some of the technical aspects of the new technology and detailed how Windows Bluetooth vendor-specific audio path (VSAP) would allow platforms to enable Bluetooth LE Audio streaming.

The documentation also defined some of the audio format requirements IHVs (independent hardware vendors) had to meet for Bluetooth LE Audio. These included audio frame durations of either 7.5 ms or 10 ms, support for Basic Audio Profile (BAP) and Telephony and Media Audio Profile (TMAP), among others.

However, Microsoft never released a defined set of requirements for the general user back then. Recently, though, the company finally published a support article titled "Check if a Windows 11 device supports Bluetooth Low Energy Audio" that defines this. Neowin spotted this new page while browsing.

Microsoft has confirmed Bluetooth LE Audio won't work on Windows 10 or Windows 11 21H2. It writes:

Not all Windows 11 devices support LE Audio, even if the Windows device is marketed as supporting Bluetooth LE. To use LE Audio, the Windows device must: Be running Windows 11, version 22H2 or newer.

Have compatible Bluetooth LE support and a compatible audio codec.

Have LE Audio capable drivers from the manufacturer for both the Bluetooth LE radio and the audio codec. Note: Bluetooth LE Audio isn't supported on Windows 10 or Windows 11, version 21H2. Some Windows 11 devices that currently don't support LE Audio might gain support for it in the future through driver updates from the manufacturer.

Bluetooth LE Audio on Windows also supports hearing devices like hearing aids, a feature that the company started testing later in the year in October in the Canary channel. A separate support article for that has been put up as well, and on it, the tech giant has confirmed that adjusting certain acoustic aspects like audio presets and ambient sound volume on hearing aids are only supported on Windows 11 24H2 and later:

Note: Windows 11 version 24H2 or newer is required to adjust audio presets and ambient sound volume.

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's website.