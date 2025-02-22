Microsoft Edge get three security patches in the latest update

Microsoft Edge has been updated in the Stable Channel with a couple of security fixes coming from the Chromium project. The Extended Stable Channel also received an update with Chromium and Edge-specific security fixes.

In the Stable Channel, Microsoft released version 133.0.3065.82. It includes the following security patches:

CVE-2025-0999 : Heap buffer overflow in V8 allows remote attackers to exploit heap corruption using special HTML pages (high severity).

: Heap buffer overflow in V8 allows remote attackers to exploit heap corruption using special HTML pages (high severity). CVE-2025-1006 : Use after free in Network allows remote attackers to exploit heap corruption with web apps (medium severity)

: Use after free in Network allows remote attackers to exploit heap corruption with web apps (medium severity) CVE-2025-1426: Heap buffer overflow in GPU allows remote attackers to exploit heap corruption using special HTML pages (high severity).

Edge users in the Extended Stable Channel, which receives big updates every eight weeks instead of four, have been updated to version 132.0.2957.171. The update contains four Edge-specific security fixes that patch remote code execution vulnerability: CVE-2025-21279, CVE-2025-21283, CVE-2025-21408, and CVE-2025-21342.

Like other modern browsers, Microsoft Edge will update itself automatically in the background. However, you can speed things up by heading to edge://settings/help. Speaking of speeding things up, a few days ago, Microsoft announced that more parts of the browser now work much faster thanks to WebUI 2.0. You can learn more about the migration to WebUI 2.0 and its performance improvements here.