Microsoft finally brings ChatGPT's popular image generation capability to Copilot

Back in March, OpenAI announced a major upgrade to image generation in ChatGPT. Instead of relying on a separate model like DALL·E, ChatGPT began using GPT-4o's native image generation capabilities to deliver more accurate and visually appealing images based on text prompts.

The GPT-4o image generation model accurately renders text and follows prompts precisely by leveraging both its knowledge base and the ongoing chat context. It also enables users to edit uploaded images or generate entirely new images using an uploaded photo as visual inspiration. This vastly improved image generation capability went viral, with over 130 million users creating more than 700 million images in just one week.

4o Image Generation is live! Bring your creativity to life and share your creations by using #MakeItWithCopilot. Here’s what I can do:​

⚡Render accurate, readable text​

⚡Edit what you created​

⚡Follow complex directions​

⚡Transform an existing image’s style​

⚡Make… pic.twitter.com/3ZhXB19J5g — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) May 15, 2025

Nearly 50 days after ChatGPT’s viral success, Microsoft is bringing the same image generation technology to Copilot users. With this update, Copilot users can now generate images with improved accuracy, better text rendering, the ability to edit generated images using text prompts, and more.

While it's commendable that Microsoft is bringing this enhanced capability to Copilot, the company needs to accelerate its pace to remain competitive against formidable rivals like ChatGPT (OpenAI) and Gemini (Google). During its recent 50th Anniversary celebration event, Microsoft shared several Copilot updates—but many of them appear to be catching up to features already available on ChatGPT and Gemini for months.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has promised to make Copilot deeply personal for users. It remains to be seen how the company will deliver on that vision in the future.