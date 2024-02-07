Microsoft has changed Copilot on Windows so it launches with a larger chat window by default

Sometimes, Microsoft announced new features to Windows with press releases or even streamed press events. This week, the company revealed a small but still fairly significant change to its Copilot for Windows feature that was apparently based on user feedback.

Shilpa Ranganathan, the Corporate Vice-President for Windows at Microsoft, posted what was, for her at least, a fairly rare message on her X (formerly Twitter) account this week. She revealed that the chat windows for Copilot for Windows will now launch with a larger chat space as the default. She hinted that Microsoft had heard from users they wanted such a larger chat window.

We heard you! #Windows Copilot now launches in an expanded window to give you more space to chat.

You can resize it and easily switch back to a thinner side-by-side window too! Keep your feedback coming... pic.twitter.com/Pv5oJh9YTo — Shilpa Ranganathan (@ShilpaRan) February 6, 2024

Ranganathan pointed out that the Copilot chat window can still be resized for anyone who wants a larger or smaller window. The default size can also be switched back to " thinner side-by-side window too!"

There may be even more Copilot chat window size options coming in the future. In a reply to a person's X post who asked Ranganathan if the Copilot chat window could take up the entire screen or the full screen on one monitor in a two-monitor desktop PC setup, she wrote, "Good feedback. We are also working on this!"

One other thing about her X post is that the image she shared with the large Copilot window also had a Notepad app running behind it with the message, "So much goodness coming to Copilot in Windows soon." It certainly sounds like Ranganathan is going to be posting more updates and messages about Copilot in the future, so we will be keeping an eye on her X account from now on.