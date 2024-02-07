Edge 123 is now available in the Dev Channel with extension support on Android and more

Microsoft Edge 123 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. Microsoft has released version 123.0.2380.1 for public testing, giving Edge Insiders multiple fixes and under-the-hood changes to try. In addition, Edge Dev 123 for Android brings the recently spotted extension support (via Deskmodder). You can enable it on the edge://flags page and try some popular extensions to enhance your browsing experience.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 123.0.2380.1 Dev?

New features:

Added Content Security Policy (CSP) in the browser to enable the Suno Plugin to work within the Windows Copilot.

Reliability improvements:

The problem of the browser crashing when the favorites hub was opened while navigating to a website was fixed.

Fixed an issue that causes browser to crash while clicking add account.

Other changes:

The issue of the ‘More tools’ menu item not responding to screen reader’s ‘Double tap’ instructions has been fixed.

Resolved an issue where the 'Subscribe to Copilot Pro' button would not appear after switching to an MSA account without a subscription until the browser was restarted.

The problem of the font dialog of reading mode not reflecting the selected font type has been resolved.

Fixed a bug that caused favicons to vanish after updating to the latest build, but they returned after relaunching the browser.

Resolved a problem where the Ask Copilot button did not work in privacy mode.

Fixed an issue where the chat page would overlap with the 'ask me' window on Android devices when in landscape mode.

The issue of the NTP (New Tab Page) background image not working was fixed.

The problem of games not launching when disconnected from the network was fixed.

The issue of Narrator announcing extra information while navigating to the ‘Explore more games to play’ button was resolved.

Resolved an issue where clicking the ‘Get Started’ button would not launch Copilot.

Fixed an issue where icons would disappear during the installation of the extension.

iOS: Resolved a problem where an alert would appear and a new tab would open when clicking on a Copilot Pro deep link in Copilot chat.

Mac: The problem of multiple success messages appearing when logging into Terminal after launching the browser has been resolved.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. It is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. Microsoft plans to release Edge 123 in the Stable Channel on the week of March 21, 2024.