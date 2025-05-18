Microsoft is testing redesigned Office icons, and you can already download them

In April, news emerged that Microsoft was asking users to share their thoughts about a set of redesigned Office icons, the first remake in seven years (the last redesign was in late 2018). While we were waiting for more details from Microsoft, someone decided to take the matter into their own hands and make a pack of high-res icons that Microsoft shared with users for feedback.

Reddit user u/Thunder_Ruler0 posted their creation on the r/Windows11. Of course, these icons are not from Microsoft, and they are not pixel-perfect. According to the poster, they were made by cleaning up the "leaked icons," downscaling them, upscaling, and re-generating with DALLE-3. In total, the pack took about two hours to make, and the author claims they are not going to spend more time on that.

Overall, the project is for the impatient users who cannot wait for Microsoft to drop the new icon pack. However, since there has been no announcement from Microsoft yet, chances are that we will never see it rolling out to all users. Alternatively, Microsoft might ship it in a slightly or fully reworked variant. Therefore, this unofficial icon pack could be a unique piece of customization.

It is also worth noting that the pack has the Outlook icon yellow, a tribute to the original Microsoft Outlook icon, which, with time, evolved into a blue envelope. Many users in the comments agree that the yellow variant suits Outlook better than the blue one.

You can download the entire pack using this Google Drive link. Note that you will have to convert PNG to ICO in order to set those logos as app icons.

What do you think about the new Office icons? Would you like to see Microsoft shipping them to all users? Share your thoughts in the comments.