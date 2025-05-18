Save over $50 on the newest and fastest Samsung 9100 PRO SSD

Samsung recently launched the 9100 PRO, its brand-new flagship PCIe Gen 5 SSD with some seriously impressive specs. A couple of months after the launch, the drive is already available below its MSRP, and you can now get it with discounts of over $50, which is also a new all-time low price.

The Samsung 9100 PRO is a no-compromise SSD for those who want the cream of the crop. This drive uses four PCIe Gen 5 lanes and a proprietary controller to achieve sequential speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s and 2,600K IOPS random write speeds. This makes the 9100 PRO a great choice for storage-heavy tasks, creative jobs, AI workflows, and more.

The 9100 PRO is available in three storage configurations: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, with the 8TB variant coming soon. You can spec it with or without a heatsink (the latter costs $20 extra), depending on whether your motherboard has a heatsink for M2 drives.

Each drive has a limited 5-year warranty, a rating of 600, 1,200, or 2,400 TBW, and 1.5 million hours of mean-time between failures. You can track your drive's health, update its firmware, and customize features with the Samsung Magician app on Windows.

