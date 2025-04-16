Microsoft just made Copilot Vision free for everyone using Edge browser

Last October, Microsoft announced Copilot Vision for the web. This feature allows users to share the web content they are viewing with Copilot and have their queries related to that content answered simply by speaking. Copilot Vision is like having an expert sitting next to you, looking at your screen and helping you along the way.

Until now, Copilot Vision was only available to Copilot Pro subscribers. Today, Microsoft announced that Copilot Vision is now available to all Microsoft Edge users for free. It is important to note that Copilot Vision only works with select websites, including Amazon.com, Target.com, Wikipedia, and Tripadvisor. Specifically, it will not function on websites with paywalls or sensitive content.

Copilot Vision is an entirely opt-in feature, and Microsoft does not store or use any data from Copilot Vision—whether audio, images, text, or conversations—for model training.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced the expansion of Copilot Vision to its mobile and Windows apps. Using the Copilot mobile app, users can point their phone's camera at their surroundings and request information, guidance, or ideas. Copilot can analyze both real-time video from the camera and photos stored in the phone’s gallery.

Consider me leveled up! Introducing Copilot Vision in @MicrosoftEdge, where I can help you browse, organize, and even prep for a job interview. It's free to use - open Copilot in Edge, click on the mic icon, and I'll see what you see. https://t.co/6pm4WGTmo4 pic.twitter.com/dT6hIHEnWG — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) April 16, 2025

The new native Copilot app for Windows also supports Copilot Vision, and this feature is currently available to Windows Insiders. Based on user feedback, Microsoft plans to expand access to more users. Once the feature becomes widely available, users will be able to share any browser or app window with Copilot and get their questions answered.

To use Copilot Vision on Windows, users can click the glasses icon in the Copilot app's composer, select the browser window or app they want to share, and ask Copilot anything they want.

Users running the latest version of Edge browser can check out the Copilot Vision experience here.