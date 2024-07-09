Microsoft Loop tables now support custom in-app update notifications

Microsoft has been adding new features to its Loop collaboration app and service at a rapid-fire pace in the last few months. Today, the company revealed the latest update, which should make it easier for users to inform others about updates for Loop tables.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company reveals that users can now customize their own in-app notification updates for Loop tables and table templates. Previously, Loop added a way for users to set up an automated notification alert via Power Automate. The small flaw with this system is that users had to have a Power Automate license to use this feature.

Today's blog post stated:

In our quest to enrich this functionality and extend its benefits to all our users, we’re excited to share that you can now activate in-app notifications to keep your team updated, even without a Power Automate license.

In order to use this feature, you can first open up a current Loop page with a table or board.

Open an existing Microsoft Loop page that contains a Loop table or a Loop board. You should see the "… " menu in the Operations bar. Click on the menu, and then select the Rules option. You can then set up both the trigger and condition you want to use. After that, just select Notify in Loop as the Action.

You can then add all the people you want to notify and then finally select Confirm. Then, all of the receptions that you put in will get Loop notifications for any updates that are made to the tablet.

Microsoft has some possible ways this feature can be used in Loop:

As a Project Manager, set-up automation rules to get notified in Loop itself when an assignment is marked as completed.

As a team morale event organizer, get notified in Loop once a proposed activity has received a majority number of votes

The new custom notification feature is now live for all Microsoft Loop users.