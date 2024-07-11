Microsoft Loop adds support for sharing workspaces. pages and more with guest users

If you use the Microsoft Loop collaboration app, you have been restricted to sharing Loop pages, workspaces, and components with the people in your immediate business. That changes today, as Microsoft is now allowing organizations a way for their users to share Loop content with guests.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

Users in organizations that don’t use sensitivity labels will be able to share pages and components with any email address, subject to administrator policy. We will expand guest sharing to organizations that have sensitivity labels enabled later this year, after sensitivity label functionality for Loop workspaces is generally available.

Assuming your company or group does not use sensitivity labels, you can now open up a Loop page and click on the Share button at the top. After that, you can click on the Page option, followed by Settings. You can then access the Link settings page, and you will find the People you choose option.

You can then type in the email address of anyone outside your organization you wish to share the Loop page with. Finally, you can click on the Apply button, which will let you share that Loop page via apps like Teams, Outlook, or others that support Loop.

Sharing a Loop workspace starts by clicking on the Share button as well, followed by clicking on the Workspace selection. You then type in the guest email address and finally click on the Invite button. The invitation is then emailed to that guest user.

Microsoft notes that in order to share a Loop workspace with a guest user, they first must have access to a shared Loop page. After that is accomplished, users will have to wait between one to two hours before they can share a Loop workspace with that user. The new feature is currently rolling out to Microsoft 365 Enterprise, EDU, or SMB license holders.