Microsoft makes it harder to install Windows 11 without internet, but it is still possible

The most recent Windows 11 builds pack quite a lot of new stuff, with one particular thing being not so great, especially for Windows enthusiasts. Microsoft's operating system is infamous for enforcing an active internet connection and a Microsoft Account during its setup. Still, for the last three years, it has been possible to bypass that by executing the oobe\bypassnro in Command Prompt during the initial setup. Now, Microsoft is cracking down on that.

Windows 11 builds 26200.5516 and 26120.3653 remove the bypassnro.cmd script from the operating system. Microsoft says the change is to ensure that "all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account." Yes, Microsoft does not want you to use its operating system without an account.

In the most recent Windows 11 builds, attempts to execute the bypassnro command return the following error:

'oobe\bypassnro' is not recognized as an internal or external command, operable program or batch file.

Fortunately, not all hope is lost. Enthusiasts quickly discovered that it is still possible to restore the script. Here is how:

On the Windows 11 setup screen, press Shift + F10 and type regedit and press Enter. Go to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE. Click Edit > New > DWORD (32-bit) and rename the new value to BypassNRO. Open the value and change its value data to 1. Restart your system. You can now setup your computer without an active internet connection or a Microsoft Account.

Of course, OOBE\bypassnro is not the only way to skip some of Windows 11's requirements. Still, it is one of the easiest and most popular ones, so quite a lot of users will be upset about its demise. Luckily, for now, it is possible to bring it back. There is just no info on whether this method will last.

