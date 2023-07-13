Microsoft makes uninstalling Cortana in Windows 11 much easier

Earlier this week, Microsoft released a new Windows 11 preview build to test in the Canary Channel. Besides changes mentioned in the release notes, it introduced a few hidden features, such as the ability to repair the system using Windows Update. Also, the OS now lets you remove Cortana, Microsoft's ill-fated digital assistant.

Although Microsoft has not mentioned Cortana in the 25905's changelog, the assistant's further demise is anything but a surprise. Microsoft started deprecating Cortana long before unveiling Windows 11.

With all eyes on Windows Copilot, Microsoft's next-generation AI helper, it is just a matter of time before the company removes Cortana from Windows 11 altogether. And in case you missed it, here is our closer look at the current version of Windows Copilot available for testing in the Dev Channel.

Microsoft is seemingly not ready to kill Cortana for good, but it is willing to give users a better way to remove the digital assistant without using commands. In build 25905, Cortana is the latest addition to the list of user-removable apps: right-click it in the Start menu and select "Uninstall."

How to uninstall Cortana in Windows 11?

Here are three ways to delete Cortana from Windows 11

If your computer runs a stable Windows 11 release (this also applies to Windows 10): launch Terminal as admin, type winget uninstall Cortana, and press Enter. Press Y and Enter to agree with the terms and conditions if prompted or if you use winget for the first time. If you use Windows 11 build 25905 or newer: open the Start menu, find and right-click Cortana in the list of all apps, then select Uninstall and confirm the action. Another one for those using Canary builds: launch the Settings app and go to Apps > Installed Apps. Find Cortana and click a button with three dots next to it. Select Uninstall and confirm the action.

Credit for the finding goes to @XenoPanther on Twitter.