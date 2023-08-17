Microsoft may have pulled a planned launch of a new Windows 11 Dev Channel Insider build

Microsoft looks like it had planned to release a new Windows 11 build for members of its Insider program today. However, it looks like something happened to cause Microsoft to delay the release.

Noted Windows enthusiasts PhantomOcean3 posted on his X account that earlier today we were expected to get a new Dev channel Windows 11 update, with the build number 23526. He also stated that ISO files would be included.

Dev Channel time: build 23526 with ISOs soon! — PhantomOcean3 💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) August 17, 2023

However, the usual time for Microsoft to announce a new Insider build on its Windows blog came and went with no such post. PhantomOcean3 posted that the ISO files were actually live and on time.

However, just a few moments later, the ISO files were no longer available to download from Microsoft, according to PhantomOcean3.

Update: It seems the ISOs for this build have been pulled. Won't be uploading this one to https://t.co/KD7bzsn1lX yet! — PhantomOcean3 💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) August 17, 2023

What happened? So far, Microsoft has yet to comment on what caused the ISO files for Dev channel build 23526 to be posted and then quickly pulled. We have contacted the company for comment and will update this post when and if we receive a reply from a representative.

While this is pure speculation, it's possible the company found a last-minute issue with the build that was severe enough that it didn't want to subject members of the Dev channel Insider program to deal with it.

Microsoft did release a new and small update to its Paint app for Windows 11 earlier today for members of the Insider Dev and Canary channels. Its main feature was that it had added support for centered canvas. It also included some small UI optimizations in the app's toolbar.