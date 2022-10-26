Microsoft: More than 20 million people are now using Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft announced a new milestone for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service. During the company’s quarterly earnings call, its CEO Satya Nadella said that there are more than 20 million people have used the service to stream games.

Back in April of this year, Microsoft announced that more than 10 million players had tried Xbox Cloud Gaming on more than 6,000 types of devices since launch. This means that the service's user base doubled in just about six months.

"We’re adding new gamers to our ecosystem, as we execute on our ambition to reach players wherever and whenever they want, on any device," Nadella stated.

Xbox Cloud Gaming launched for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate back in September 15, 2020, and was made available for Samsung Smart TVs and monitors a few months ago. Microsoft is also working on an Xbox streaming box device.

In line with this milestone, Microsoft is adding Xbox Cloud Gaming support for handhelds from Logitech and Razer, as well as virtual reality headset Meta Quest.

It's not just Xbox Cloud Gaming that's seeing gains, however, as PC Game Pass subscriptions increased 159% year over year. Xbox hardware revenue also increased by 13% this quarter, mainly driven by Xbox Series S sales. "Nearly half of the Series S buyers are new to our ecosystem," Nadella stated.