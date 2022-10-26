Microsoft Surface Pen and Slim Pen 2 are up to 62% off, now available for only $38

Most computers Microsoft sells have touchscreens with Surface Pen support, but the accessory is not included in the box (except for the Surface Studio 2+ with its eye-watering price tag). If you have a modern Surface and want to expand its capabilities with a Surface Pen, do not miss this fantastic deal that lets you snag one with a massive 62% discount.

The Surface Pen is available in three colors: Ice Blue, Platinum, and Poppy red. The stylus supports 4,096 pressure levels and tip tilting for pencil-like shading. There is also a rubber eraser, just like in traditional graphite pencils.

The Surface Pen supports all Surface models starting with the Surface Pro 3 and newer. Note that this stylus does not support haptic feedback and wireless charging—these features are only available in the more expensive Surface Slim Pen 2, which is on sale with a 25% discount.

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 - $96.99 | 25% off on Amazon US

It is worth mentioning that the Surface Slim Pen 2 requires a dedicated charger for its non-removable battery or a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with wireless charger support. The latter is also currently on sale with up to 31% discounts. The previous-gen Surface Pen does not require a charger since it uses a removable AAAA battery (included).

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.