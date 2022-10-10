Phil Spencer shows Xbox 'Keystone' streaming box

Like every other big company, Microsoft does not like when people leak upcoming products. Still, the software giant sometimes does not mind a "controlled leak" by its own executives. Phil Spencer, for example, is no stranger to showing pictures of future hardware hidden among other things. The latest Tweet from the head of Microsoft Gaming promotes Fallout's Vault Boy, but the most interesting stuff sits one shelf above, where you can spot the Xbox "Keystone" streaming box.

This is not the first time the Xbox "Keystone" appears in leaks. First rumors about the "Keystone" are already a few years old, and earlier this year, Microsoft confirmed that the project is on track to release. It appears that Spencer's tweet is our first glance at the upcoming device.

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 10, 2022

Xbox "Keystone" is a device for bringing Xbox Cloud Streaming to any TV or monitor. It will let customers play Xbox games without a console, plus access to extra applications, such as Netflix or Hulu. It will be interesting to see how Microsoft plans to position the device, especially considering the company's partnerships that integrate Xbox Cloud Streaming into TVs, eliminating any need for extra hardware.

Of course, being a post about Bethesda, Fallout, and Vault Boy, Phil Spencer's tweet does not reveal any further details about the Xbox "Keystone." Therefore, we need to sit tight and wait for Microsoft to reveal more information soon. The company is holding a Surface event in two days, but you should not hold your breath for gaming announcements there. Still, such an explicit teaser from the head of Microsoft Gaming is a solid indicator that the Xbox "Keystone" is somewhere around the corner. If the idea of buying a box for streaming games from the cloud does not sound exciting to you, perhaps Logitech's new handheld console (also seen in the photo and also capable of cloud streaming) will be a more attractive option.

Interestingly, the official Xbox account replied to the tweet and "condemned" posting images of "old prototypes." It could be just a joke or a signal that the final hardware design will be different.

What do you think about buying dedicated hardware just to stream games from the cloud? Share your thoughts in the comments.